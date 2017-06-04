Chaddock employees awarded at Rose Tea event

Chaddock school in Quincy held it's annual Rose Tea Sunday to recognize the service of two employees.

Quincy residents were invited to the campus and learn more about Chaddock.

Jim Liesen and Debbie Smith were awarded the Friend of Children award.

CEO Debbie Reed said the two have worked at Chaddock a combined 80 years, and the school needs more people like them.

"Committed staff members like Jim and Deb are so important to Chaddock because we're all about relationships," Reed said. "Those staff members that can build long term relationships with our kids, help our kids get on their feet more quickly."

The award is named after Harry and Carlene Geisler who were philanthropists in Quincy.

The award goes to individuals or organizations that are unsung heroes to kids and families in the community.

