Fishing for Freedom honors veterans, military members

Veterans and active service military members got to spend the day out on the water on Sunday thanks to Fishing For Freedom.

Joel and Mark Hill are not only an angler and warrior, but father and son enjoying a day of fishing on the Mississippi river.

"He's my best friend, so to be out here sharing this day with him is something memorable," Joel said. "I love it and I cherish every minute that I have with my dad because you never know how long your loved ones are going to be with you.

Joel's a U.S. Army veteran and this is his 5th year at Fishing for Freedom. He said coming back from combat wasn't easy, but it's days like Sunday that help.

"I still deal with the PTSD and everything to this day," Joel added. "It's kind of a way to let loose and forget about everything else and just concentrate on having a good time and enjoying a stress free day."

For Mark, there's nothing better than fishing with his son.

"We enjoy it," Mark said. "It's a good time to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life."

Organizer Melinda Goehl said the community gets a chance to come out and support those who've served the county.

"Our community is fantastic. We have sponsors from all over Quincy," Goehl said. "They do wonderfully and they genuinely care about our cause."

Mark said it's important to say thank you for sacrifices warriors make.

"They're fighting for your freedom so we can come out and do these things on a daily basis," Mark said.

And that support goes a long way for warriors like Joel.

"Just knowing the feeling that people are there to back you up 100 percent and will do things like this for you is awesome," Joel said.

Organizers said registration for next years event will begin February 1st and the spots fill up quickly.

