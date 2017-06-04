Civil War Reenactment educates public about history

The blast of the cannon began the battle

Actors participated in the Lincoln Days Civil War Reenactment Sunday to show the public why it's so important to relive history.

It was a battle between the North and the South, as hundreds played out one of the country's greatest wars. And whether they were veterans or beginners, every soldier had the same goal in mind.

Civil War reenactor Kevin Culton said he and other soldiers wanted to teach people about American history.

"Especially if you bring kids out here to these kinds of things, it attracts their attention," Culton said. "And the horses and the cannons and things like that, it gets them interested in the "whys". And I always try to talk to them and let them ask questions."

Culton said all actors supply their own horses and weapons, while making sure they stay true to the time period.

"It has to be authentic as far as federal legal buttons, my saddle and everything is actually an 1850 Spanish Mission," Culton said.

Reenactments like this one take about one year to plan, but Civil War reenactor Raymond Bowen said it's well worth it.

"What do I want to be when I get old?" Bowen asked. "A cowboy. I'm old...and I'm a cowboy! So it's just a dream come true for me."

Bowen added re-living history allows someone to put themselves in those people's shoes.

"Today, we don't understand half of the hardships of what the people went through," Bowen said. "They were always looking for water and food, and it's just amazing that they did it."

President Abraham Lincoln also stopped by to address the crowd.

Officials said after a successful 2017 Civil War reenactment, it's now time to start planning for next year's.