Tee Time: Quincy disc golf continues to grow

A round a of Sunday golf in Quincy is the norm for many in the Gem City and that includes, as it turns out, park goers at Upper Moorman Park. However, at this park you won't find any greens or bunkers, but you will find golfers, disc golfers.



Sunday, the Quincy Disc Golf Club held it's sixth annual Quincy Open, welcoming disc golfers from all over to the Gem City.



"It's great to see people come in from all over the outlying communities like Burlington and Columbia," said Quincy Disc Golf Club board member Bryce Gilbert.



In fact ever since the Quincy Disc Golf club started it's board members, like Gilbert, have been trying to grow the sport in the Tri-States.



"There's been a steady incline every year. We're doing our best," Gilbert says.



The rules of the game are simple enough, try to get the disc in the basket in as few throws as possible. The more challenging part is trying to grow support for the sport in Quincy.



"It's been a little bit of a challenge. It can be tough because people come and go," Gilbert says.



"We get a lot of college students that may only be here for a few years and then they move on."



Brant Ericson is a retired board member of the club and now owns Quincy's Greenhouse Discs store. He believes education is key to growing support for the sport he loves.



"It's not just necessarily going out and throwing a Frisbee at some cage out in the middle of a field," he said.



"There are actual rules to it and it is a legit sport that is coming about."



However, both Gilbert and Ericson agree that teaching kids about the sport is the quickest way to grow a following.



"It's about teaching kids (Kindergarten through fifth grade) how to throw a (disc) into a basket," Gilbert says.



"If you start them young like that and get them out here every now and then, they'll be a little curious."



And so far, efforts to grow the sport around the Tri-States has been successful, says Ericson.



"You used to be able to go out to the course and play by yourself or with a few other friends and you would see anybody. That's definitely changed!"









