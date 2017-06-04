Gems fall in Terre Haute despite comeback effort

Konnor Pilkington allowed one run in seven innings before tiring in the eighth, reliever Riley Self pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and Mississippi State held on for a 5-4 victory over...

Konnor Pilkington allowed one run in seven innings before tiring in the eighth, reliever Riley Self pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and Mississippi State held on for a 5-4 victory over Illinois-Chicago on...

More >>