Gems fall in Terre Haute despite comeback effort - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gems fall in Terre Haute despite comeback effort

Posted:

**Prospect League**

Quincy: 7
Terre Haute: 8
Chase Simmons: 1-3, HR, RBI
Gems: (3-3) *scored two runs in 9th to tie game at 7-7

