Preventing electric shock drowning at local docks

Docks at the Art Keller Marina in Quincy are equipped with profesionally installed electricity, which is a key to preventing electric shock drowning.

As boating season gets into full swing, the risk of electric shock and drowning on the docks increases.

Local electricians point to outdated, unsafe methods of running electricity to docks as the biggest cause of these tragedies.

In most cases, the power running to docks isn't properly grounded.

Steve Edgar, a local electrician for 30 years, says this is one of the most overlooked hazards he sees when it comes to electrical safety.

"It doesn't take much," said Edgar. "If voltage strays and gets somewhere it isn't supposed to be, a very scenario are the aluminum or metal ladders that folks climb out of the water with. If electricity conducts that metal, tragedy can happen."

Edgar pointed to the critical protocol of having up-to-date equipment installed by experts, including a ground fault circuit interrupters.



These fast acting circuit breakers are designed to shut off electric power quickly in a situation that could be dangerous.

"It's a requirement that this protection be in place," said Edgar. "So we have to make sure that not only the receptacles or the ground fault protection is in place, but that it's monitored to make sure that it's functioning properly."

One of the most common electric shock happens is when a swimmer touches something like a metal ladder while in the water near a dock.