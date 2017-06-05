Weekend house fire likely intentional

Fire chief says Saturday fire was likely intentional.

House damaged by fire over the weekend.

Firefighters and police were searching for answers Monday after another vacant Quincy home caught fire this weekend.

Fire investigators said Monday the fire at 6th & Sycamore Street over the weekend was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set. This was the second Quincy fire in three days deemed incendiary.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but they were able to put out the flames in 30 minutes.

There was another fire at a vacant home last Wednesday near 3rd and Lind streets.

Firefighters said utilities weren't connected at either home.