2017 Fireworks in Quincy and Hannibal

WGEM is spearheading the 2017 Fourth of July Fireworks again in Hannibal and Quincy.

Fireworks in both Hannibal and Quincy begin Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks in both communities will be synced with patriotic and popular music on WGEM 105.1 FM. It will also be available on any smartphone or tablet through the free WGEM FM app.

Hannibal fireworks will again be launched from the top of Lover's Leap. The height and proximity of Lover's Leap to the Mississippi River offers an amazing view of the fireworks.

Quincy's celebration will once again be on the Illinois Veterans Home grounds. The Quincy Park Band will perform.

A petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting will be in the Kids Zone. Food and drink vendors will be there, too. No beer will be sold. People may bring coolers, but no glass containers are permitted.

Quincy Schedule:

5 p.m. - Vendors open

7:30 p.m. - Quincy Park Band

9 p.m. - Entertainment TBA

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks with music on WGEM 105.1 FM

Hannibal Schedule:

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. with music on WGEM 105.1 FM

More details to be announced!

For a list of other July 4th events, check out our Community Calendar.