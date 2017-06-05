3 Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges

Arnold, Soice and White (left to right)

Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reported the following were arrested at their residences:

Zachary A. Arnold, 28, of 713 Des Moines St.

Matthew W. White, 44, of 713 Des Moines St.

Matthew J. Soice, 30, 1007 Palean St.

Unit Commander Jay Whitaker said Arnold was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitaker said White was charged with maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Soice was charged with delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Whitaker.

Authorities said the arrests came after allegations that the three men were involved in the use and sale of illegal narcotics in the Lee County area.