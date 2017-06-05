QPS breaks ground at fourth school site - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS breaks ground at fourth school site

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QPS officials break ground at the Baldwin school site Monday morning. QPS officials break ground at the Baldwin school site Monday morning.
QPS Superintendent Roy Webb speaks at the event. QPS Superintendent Roy Webb speaks at the event.
Blueprint of the future new elementary school. Blueprint of the future new elementary school.
Board member Mike Troup speaks in front of drawings of what the future school is expected to look like. Board member Mike Troup speaks in front of drawings of what the future school is expected to look like.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools officially kicked off the fourth elementary school project Monday morning.

School officials held a groundbreaking event at the site at 30th and Maine, which is the current Baldwin location.

Officials said part of Baldwin North will be torn down, with asbestos removal starting this week. Construction of the new school is expected to begin by the end of the summer.

School officials said building this school will be the most difficult out of the five new schools.

"It's going to be complicated because we're going to have students and staff here during the regular school year," QPS board member Mike Troup said. "We're going to have new construction going on, so we've had to put some additional barriers between the classroom sections and the construction."

Construction is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019. School officials said the fifth and final groundbreaking could happen as soon as August.

