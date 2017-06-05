Macomb church expands with help from national organization

Maple Avenue Christian Church began its 23,000 square foot expansion project Monday, with help from a national volunteer organization called World Mission Builders.

The church's senior minister, Donnie Case, said Maple Avenue is growing.

"It's cramped, and it's crowded," he said.

That's why nearly 200 volunteers are working over the next two weeks to expand the church's main facility, all in an effort to accommodate a growing congregation. And the church is getting a helping hand from World Mission Builders, a national organization that serves churches all over the country.

"A splinter group of ours goes to South Texas every winter," said World Mission Builders Volunteer Rick Balmer. "We reach out for what God has us to do, and that's to serve each other. So we use the building as a tool for that, but, it's also a lot about working with our fellow Christian brothers and sisters and getting the job done."

This is one of World Mission Builders' biggest projects ever. It offers free labor, which will save Maple Avenue almost half a million dollars.

"I could see us using that to help other churches that are building, to help other ministries, to continue to grow our ministries," Case said.

The new facility will have a full-size basketball court and also be used for worship.