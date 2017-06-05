Macomb church expands with help from national organization - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb church expands with help from national organization

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The 23,000 square foot expansion project began Monday. The 23,000 square foot expansion project began Monday.
There are 190 volunteers. There are 190 volunteers.
Volunteer measuring boards Volunteer measuring boards
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Maple Avenue Christian Church began its 23,000 square foot expansion project Monday, with help from a national volunteer organization called World Mission Builders.

The church's senior minister, Donnie Case, said Maple Avenue is growing.

"It's cramped, and it's crowded," he said.

That's why nearly 200 volunteers are working over the next two weeks to expand the church's main facility, all in an effort to accommodate a growing congregation. And the church is getting a helping hand from World Mission Builders, a national organization that serves churches all over the country.

"A splinter group of ours goes to South Texas every winter," said World Mission Builders Volunteer Rick Balmer. "We reach out for what God has us to do, and that's to serve each other. So we use the building as a tool for that, but, it's also a lot about working with our fellow Christian brothers and sisters and getting the job done."

This is one of World Mission Builders' biggest projects ever. It offers free labor, which will save Maple Avenue almost half a million dollars.

"I could see us using that to help other churches that are building, to help other ministries, to continue to grow our ministries," Case said.

The new facility will have a full-size basketball court and also be used for worship.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.