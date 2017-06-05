Neighbors react to recent vacant house fires

Two vacant house fires in three days were intentionally set, according to fire officials. The fires came just three days apart on Quincy's North side. Wednesday night at 328 Lind Street and Saturday night at 517 Sycamore Street.

Traci Kelley operates a home daycare on the corner of 6th and Sycamore, just a few houses down from a vacant home that fire officials said was set on fire Saturday night. She's worried for the safety of her kids and the neighborhood.

"There's lots of kids in this area and kids wonder," Kelley said. "They could go up in there and get hurt."

Firefighters said no one was injured in either fire. But for Kelley, if more fires keep happening, it's a matter of time before more damage is done.

"It could catch another house that isn't vacant on fire," Kelley said. "The lives of the people that live in that home or their pets and valuables, or whatever they've got in the home, could be gone."

Quincy fire chief Joe Henning said trying to put out a fire in a vacant home has added dangers.

"If the house is in disrepair and our guys make entry, there's potential there to have bad floors, things that are not secured well that could be falling on firefighters and those sorts of things, so there's always an added risk to that," Henning said.

Police have started their investigation looking for who started the fires.

"Anytime there's no power or gas lines on at the residence it's definitely suspicious," Sgt. Ryan Witt said. "At this point, they're still investigating, they do not have any suspects at this time."

If you have any information regarding these fires, police ask that you call the Quincy Police Department.





