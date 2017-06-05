Broadway lane closures could slow traffic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Broadway lane closures could slow traffic

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Workers appeared to be marking the area in preparation of the work starting Tuesday. Workers appeared to be marking the area in preparation of the work starting Tuesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Needed repairs beginning Tuesday will force the City of Quincy to close two lanes on a section of Broadway.

The city said the closure will impact the center lane and the south lane of westbound traffic from 28th to 30th streets. The closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. and last until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The north lane of westbound traffic is expected to remain open at all times, according to the city.

The closure is prompted by a failed water main. A crew appeared to be marking spots Monday afternoon in preparation.

