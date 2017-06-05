One-of-a kind marketplace debuts in Southeast Iowa

New businesses have arrived in downtown Fort Madison and they're creating a lot of buzz in the city.

The Hesse marketplace on 7th and Avenue G opened last Thursday.

It has five new businesses that consolidated into the 153-year-old building to bring new life to downtown.

This weekend was the sweet smell of success.

"We sold something like 3,000 tacos to give you an idea.," Taco, Taco, Takos owner Jimmy Wendorf said. "The capacity room is maybe of 38."

It only took five months for five new businesses to move into the new marketplace.

Taco, Taco, Takos owner Jimmy Wendorf bought the building from the Ivy Bake Shoppe last year.

The chamber of commerce believes the historic building is perfect for small businesses.

"The concept is very unique to our area," Tim Gobble with Fort Madison Partners said. "At this point, I don't know if there is any other communities in this region that have something like this."

Harvestville Farms in Donnellson, Iowa likes the idea of a marketplace. Owner Julie Hohl said this allows residents who can't get out to the farm, a chance to buy fresh produce.

"We are going to have customers favorites here from sweet corn, tomatoes, green beans, cantaloupe, strawberries, all of that early season and favorites," Hohl said.

The coffee shop Sip, has one location up the road in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa but decided to join the group and be a part of the change in Lee County.

"People just milled back and forth all night long which is what we want them to do, that's what the space is for, to be able to come in and spend as much time down here as you want," Holly Frary said.

Wendorf hopes more businesses take advantage of the older buildings in the city so they can continue to grow off this concept in the downtown district.

"You want to maintain what you got," Wendorf said. "The places that you don't maintain fall apart, and you don't want that. This is a long term investment."

The focus for the next rebuild will be on 8th street with the old Lee County Savings Bank building.

Officials say bids on the construction on the project are taking place this week.