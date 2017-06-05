Keokuk creates rules for Fireworks sellers and buyers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk creates rules for Fireworks sellers and buyers

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and fireworks rules have changed in Keokuk.

The city recently created a new ordinance. Mayor Tom Marion said companies can sell fireworks from June 1 to July 8 and December 10 to January 3 for Fourth of July and New Years.

He thinks the ordinance will create competition with Missouri fireworks vendors. But, safety is why the ordinance was created. 

"I've seen stories where you get some problems in there and it blows up and it could be very dangerous and we expect some tent sales and we want to regulate the times when they can sell," Marion said. 

If you sell or use fireworks in Keokuk any other time of the year, it will be a $250 fine.  

