Pavement buckles on Adams County highway

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
A section of pavement buckled on Highway 104 east of Quincy Monday evening. A section of pavement buckled on Highway 104 east of Quincy Monday evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities closed most of the westbound lanes of Highway 104 east of Quincy Monday evening after a section of pavement buckled, leaving a hole and some debris behind.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the scene just west of East 1500th Street around 5:15 p.m. to control traffic around the buckle. 

Authorities shut down both westbound lanes and directed drivers to the shoulder to get around the hole.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews on scene didn't say what happened, or how it was going to be fixed, but did say they shouldn't have to close the road to make the repairs.

Calls to IDOT for more information weren't immediately returned.

