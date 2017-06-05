Speedy Illinois team prepares for inaugural all-star meet

On Wednesday the area's top seniors from West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri track and field will dawn their school's uniform for the last time but it's not just their high school they'll be representing.



It is a chance to rep their state during Wednesday's first-ever Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star meett at Quincy's Flinn Stadium. Liberty track coach Jared Schmidt helped kick-start the event when track coaches from around the region felt the sport deserved a shot to spotlight its seniors, similar to other sports.



"The significance is that these kids are going to get the recognition they deserve on the track," said Schmidt.



"There are kids that get a lot of coverage in other sports but for some of them this is there best sport but they've never had this opportunity to showcase it. It's not necessarily something that everyone sees so now there is more of a reason for people that are in the community that have never seen a track mee to come out."



Team Illinois is eager to show off its speed and the All-State caliber in their relay teams, especially the 4X100 meter squad.



"Honestly, on our guys side, the guys side is very well rounded We're going to put together a 4x100 (relay) where three out of four of the (runners) were in the 4x100 state final," said Schmidt.



The Liberty coach also says it's fun having plenty of talent to put on display.



"When we were trying to piece together the roster and get a hold of kids I was joking with Coach (Matt) McClelland that I felt like a recruiter."



Field events begin at 6:00pm with the runners taking center stage at 7:00pm on Wednesday night. All proceeds from the Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star track meet will benefit West Central Illinois Special Olympics