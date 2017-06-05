Brigham John resigns as QHS baseball coach

After five years at the helm of the Quincy High baseball program Blue Devils skipper Brigham John has decided to call it quits.



John announced at the team's annual team banquet Monday night that he would be stepping down.



In a statement QHS athletic director said, "The baseball program is in a significantly better place then when he took over the program five years ago. Quincy High School appreciates the strong commitment Coach John has invested in the growth of Blue Devil Baseball and specifically to the young men he has had a positive impact on."



John will, however, remain in the school district as the Dean of the ABC Academy.



A search for his replacement will begin immediately.