Quincy sewage lift station could be replaced

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
South Quincy Lift Station sits off Radio Road in Quincy.
Sewage mixes with water at the lift station.
A metal bar shows rust and is falling apart.
Sign for the location of the lift station.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The South Quincy Lift Station helps get the sewage from all of the businesses on the southwest edge of Quincy, like ADM and Prince Agri, to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

However it's in poor condition because of the amount it's used. City engineers say the waste is eating away at the station. In early May, crews made emergency repairs to the two pumps after they broke unexpectedly. Director Jeffrey Conte says the total project is estimated at $300,000 and would like to get it done in the next 12 months.  

"All the concrete has deteriorated," Conte said. "All the copper wiring and the controls, copper is very susceptible to hydrogen sulfide damage. So all the controls have been replaced several times."

During the project, backup pumps would be used to keep the waste moving towards the treatment plant. The project now has to go before city council but it's unclear when that will happen.

