Residents happy with Quincy zoning change

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy residents who live along Aden Drive got their wish Monday on a proposed zoning change.

The Quincy Plan Commission recommended that city council rezone 4435 Broadway from residential to limited retail zoning. Residents raised concerns about traffic and the council changed it to office space zoning, which means there's more limitations.

Officials say it's always important to try and meet the needs of both residents and businesses. 

"That's what we hear from the neighborhood. It's too loud, too noisy or there's constantly headlights in my front window and issues like that. So we try to address that the best we can through the review process," City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer said. 

Officials say the owner wants to move a real estate business into the building and office zoning will allow that. An ordinance will be drafted to reflect the change.

Also at city council, 

  • Aldermen approved a contract with Alexis Fire Equipment for $12,354 to replace the water tank on a truck with previous leaking issues and frame rail repairs to not exceed $5,000.
  • Buying office furniture for $8,071.89 to go into the new Quincy Police Office in the new Adams County Jail building.
  • Spending just $31,204 for a new truck for the city sewer department.
