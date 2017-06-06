Hydrant testing impacting neighborhood water - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hydrant testing impacting neighborhood water

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hydrant located at Manor HIll and Midlan Drives will be tested in the coming days. Hydrant located at Manor HIll and Midlan Drives will be tested in the coming days.
Homes located near a fire hydrant. Homes located near a fire hydrant.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy residents may need to check their water in the coming days.

The fire department will flush fire hydrants this week. The flushing could cause rust in the pipes to mix with the water. Officials warn against doing laundry during the testing as it could stain your clothes. 

The department does this to test the flow of the hydrants.

"It really reduces the water flow if it's not," Assistant Chief James Pioch said. "It also will let us know what we can count on in the event of a fire from a particular hydrant. That information is carried on the laptops that we have on each of our trucks."

Firefighters say the data will help them know how efficient each hydrant is in case of a fire. It also allows them to find out if a valve on the hydrant is actually open.

Test will be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the lowest water usage period. A drop in water pressure or discoloration of water may happen after the tests are done. City engineers say the water is still safe to drink.

Some hydrants planned to be tested throughout the rest of the week include:

  • Manor Hill and Midlan Drives
  • 2628 Random Court 
  • 2801 Southfield Drive
  • Bradmoor Court
  • 2145 East Wilmar Drive
  • 1711 Wilmar Orchard
  • 23rd and Harrison Streets
  • 2323 Quincy Avenue
  • West Huntington Drive and 2315 Cherry Lane East.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.