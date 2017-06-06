Hydrant testing impacting neighborhood water

Hydrant located at Manor HIll and Midlan Drives will be tested in the coming days.

Some Quincy residents may need to check their water in the coming days.

The fire department will flush fire hydrants this week. The flushing could cause rust in the pipes to mix with the water. Officials warn against doing laundry during the testing as it could stain your clothes.

The department does this to test the flow of the hydrants.

"It really reduces the water flow if it's not," Assistant Chief James Pioch said. "It also will let us know what we can count on in the event of a fire from a particular hydrant. That information is carried on the laptops that we have on each of our trucks."

Firefighters say the data will help them know how efficient each hydrant is in case of a fire. It also allows them to find out if a valve on the hydrant is actually open.

Test will be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the lowest water usage period. A drop in water pressure or discoloration of water may happen after the tests are done. City engineers say the water is still safe to drink.

Some hydrants planned to be tested throughout the rest of the week include: