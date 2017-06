Here are some of the locations serving meals in the Tri-State's larger population centers:

In Quincy, meals will be served at Quincy Jr. High, Washington Elementary School, Berrian School, Adams Elementary School, and Quincy Senior High.

In Hannibal, meals will be served at Hannibal Middle School.

In Keokuk, meals will be served at Keokuk High School.

In Fort Madison, meals will be served at Fort Madison High School

In Macomb, meals will be served at the First Presbyterian Church of Macomb

For more locations and details about each location, check out the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service site