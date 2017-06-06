QPS summer lunch program underway

Summer vacation is underway for students at Quincy Public Schools, and once again kids will be able to get a free lunch throughout the summer.

The program is available at Berrian Elementary from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at Washington Elementary from 12:15 until 1:30 p.m.

Washington Elementary School Principal Sara Cramer says they see a steady number of kids each and every day and this is a very important program for many families.

"This is extremely important because for some children this may be their only meal for the day," she said. "You can drive by any day and see kiddos lined up and the door and they know that the schools are here to provide a nutritious meal for them."

To find out if there is a summer program in your area, you can call your local schools or in Illinois you can call 1-800-359-2163. In Iowa, you can call 1-866-3-Hungry(348-6479) and in Missouri you can click here.