Paris police: Attacker shot near Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris police: Attacker shot near Notre Dame Cathedral

Posted:

PARIS (AP) -- Paris police said an officer shot and injured an attacker near the Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday.

Police said a security operation was under way near the cathedral and were urging passers-by to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon. Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

