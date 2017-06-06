Baseball Memories with Dad! Father’s Day Contest

Cardinals fan? Cubs fan? Doesn’t matter, because we’re giving away a great baseball package for both!

Just tell us your favorite baseball-related memory with your father for a chance to win one of two great family baseball packages:

4 tickets and 4 Amtrak passes to Wrigley Field in Chicago, OR

4 tickets to Busch Stadium and a free hotel stay in downtown St. Louis!

Forms are available at Customer Service, fill one out and drop it into one of two prize package bins–Cubs or Cardinals–between June 1 & June 17 (noon) for your chance to win!

Tickets to both games are for Sunday, July 9 (Cubs, 12:10pm vs Pittsburgh Pirates; Cardinals, 1:15pm vs New York Mets)

(Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m.)

The contest is open to anyone who has a great baseball memory with their Dad. The winners will be selected based upon the content of their essay, and the judge’s choice is final. No purchase necessary–making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. This giveaway is governed by all applicable federal, state and local regulations. Employees and family members of Quincy Mall are not eligible to win. Quincy Mall reserves the right to change the rules and is not responsible for errors or discrepancies in the contest, as well as unforeseen events such as inclement weather, cancelled games or delayed schedules. Please have your contest forms turned in to Quincy Mall Customer Service by noon on Saturday, June 17; winners will be announced at 3:00pm 6/17/17. Winners agree to have their pictures, likenesses and essays displayed on air and in media, including social media channels. The selected winners will be notified, in Sponsor’s sole discretion either by phone or email based on the contact information provided in the entry; Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible or out-of-service contact information. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the entry period and the quality of the content of submissions. Approximate retail values including cash value option for the hotel stay and no cash value for the other prizes, vary from $340 and $750, depending on cost of available tickets and valid booked Amtrak schedules.