Argument leads to SUV in river

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police said an argument Tuesday afternoon in Quincy led to an SUV driven into the Mississippi River.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Kessler Park.

Authorities said a couple was in an SUV when the two got into an argument. Officers said the driver then intended to brake but hit the gas instead.

Police said a passerby stopped and pulled the SUV out of about five feet of water.

No citations were issued and there were no injuries.The SUV was driven away from the scene.

