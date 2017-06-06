Argument leads to SUV in river

The SUV that was driven into the river.

Police said an argument Tuesday afternoon in Quincy led to an SUV driven into the Mississippi River.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Kessler Park.

Authorities said a couple was in an SUV when the two got into an argument. Officers said the driver then intended to brake but hit the gas instead.

Police said a passerby stopped and pulled the SUV out of about five feet of water.

No citations were issued and there were no injuries.The SUV was driven away from the scene.