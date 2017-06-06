Summer lunch program hurt by state budget woes

The summer lunch program in Macomb is under way, but organizers say fewer kids in need are getting food because of the Illinois budget impasse.

Organizers said they averaged around 40 kids in the first week of the program, but over 400 kids are eligible just in the city of Macomb. Parent Alysun Cunningham appreciates the help.

"Especially if you're tight for money, it's nice to make sure she gets something and try something new, maybe something we would never have at home," Cunningham said. "I have four kids so having four kids home from school definitely increases your grocery bill."

But families may have to look to other places by the end of the summer. Director Will Wetzel said by July, they may have to stop serving.

"If there's not a state budget come July 1st, then the Illinois State Board of Education can't sign checks," Wetzel said. "We only have about 2 weeks of operating after July 1st."

Wetzel said numbers aren't where they want to be right now. He said they could use $3,000 to provide transportation to the church, but they're trying to save every penny to keep going.

"We have about $1,500 that we could use for transportation, but we have to hold that for contingency to make sure that at least the bare minimum of kids are getting fed," Wetzel added.

For families like the Cunninghams, having a place to enjoy family time without breaking the bank, isn't something they want to loose.

"I'd like to meet new people too," Cunningham said. "Hopefully getting out here and meet new people and see what the community has to offer and see what we can do to give back to the community."

Wetzel said if they're able to get transportation, he estimated they would be able to serve around 150 kids a day.

There are other ways for families in need to get food in McDonough county. Click here for a complete list of food pantries in the county.

