Torch run held to benefit Special Olympics

Runners ready to take off to start the race.

A group of police officers and students took a run Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Local law enforcement was joined by members of the QND cross country team for a 22-mile journey that began at Transitions of Western Illinois in Quincy. They carried a torch to the Hancock County line where they passed it off to other officers.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics.

"The law enforcement torch run is our biggest fundraiser and it helps our Special Olympics athletes compete in the sports that they enjoy," Kelly VanderMaiden, of the Quincy Police Department, said.

The torch will end up in Bloomington on Friday for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics summer games.