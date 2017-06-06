Rebuilding process underway after devastating church fire

Work being done at the site Tuesday.

Antioch Church sign in front of the demo site.

The rebuilding process is underway at Antioch Baptist Church nearly six months after its last church burned down.

Crews are finishing up demolition work with the hopes to start construction this fall.

The church committee recently met with construction crews and architects to discuss plans and costs for the project.

"Looking to September, probably September as far as a basement and some construction going on," Pastor Jack Emmite said. "We are also looking for volunteers as well."

The church currently meets at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 3132 James Rd. in Hannibal.

