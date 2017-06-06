Regional pride on the line for Missouri track all-stars

Loaded with state championship talent, such as Monroe City's Jordan Bichsel and Van-Far sprinter Sharrod Connor, the Missouri All-Stars competing in Wednesday's inaugural Illinois vs. Missouri Track Meet know they bring a loaded talent pool to Flinn Stadium.



However since this is the first year for an event like this in the Tri-States the Show-Me State all-stars were surprised to get the call to compete.



"I was kind of shocked. It's an honor when you get asked something like that but I accepted it and I'm ready to compete," said Van-Far's Connor.



"This is the first year I've heard about it but I think it will be fun."



Never the less, they jumped at the opportunity to represent their state and their schools.



"Anybody who gets invited to an all-star meet or game is a blessing being able to showcase you're talents with other talented kids across the area," said Bichsel.



Used to running against each other, the Missouri all-stars now find themselves chasing a common goal, beating Illinois.



"I've seen them all at meets but it's different to be on the same team as them this time and be going for the same goal as they are while trying to be a whole team," said Clark County thrower Morgan Flood.



"We're very diverse, I would say, in different categories of throwing , jumping and we have a few good sprinters here like (Connor)," Bichsel said.



Field events start at 6:00pm Wednesday at Flinn Stadium with the running events started an hour after. Each race, however, will only contain one heat.

