QPS moving equipment from old schools

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Teachers moving tables in Baldwin North
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Now that school is out in Quincy, crews are preparing one school and part of another for demolition.

School employees moved things like books and shelves over from the old Monroe site to the new Lincoln-Douglas Elementary. They've also moved equipment from Baldwin North into other parts of the building so that demolition can begin.

Construction crews are making sure nothing goes to waste. They're saving things like smoke alarms and air conditioners that can be used in other buildings to save the district money.

"Salvaging this equipment and salvaging the various pieces and parts like fire alarms and things like that will save us down the road," QPS business manager Joel Murphy said. "We're not having to go out an buy, if a smoke detector fails in the Jr. High school, we're not having to go buy a smoke detector. We'll be able to have it in stoke and pull it. So it does some cost saving there."

Officials said asbestos removal will start Friday at Monroe school with demolition expected to start by the end of the month.
 

