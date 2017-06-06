State funding cut for Missouri DUI checkpoints - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

State funding cut for Missouri DUI checkpoints

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
DUI, DWI, or sobriety checkpoints are tactics used by officers to catch people driving under the influence, but that might change. 

"They are a useful tool for detecting and deterring impaired drivers," said Assistant Chief John Zerbonia with Hannibal Police Department. "Impaired drivers are a public safety issue. They are a hazard to themselves and a hazard to other drivers on the roadway," said Zerbonia. 

Missouri drivers could soon start seeing fewer of the checkpoints due to Missouri lawmakers eliminating the funding for it.

"I believe there should be checkpoints," said local driver, Lee Ann Willson. "Think about if your kid was playing or your grandchild and somebody was not pulled over and they were intoxicated and ran over your child or grandchild," said Willson.

Officers with Hannibal Police Department said just because funding is cut does not mean they're letting their guard down when it comes to drunk drivers. 

"Checkpoints should not have an effect on the Hannibal area because we use our patrol officers as a deterrent. It's about proactive officers," said Zerbonia.

While some community members are against eliminating funding for checkpoints, others are in support of the cuts. 

"When they do it in general, it seems kind of over necessary. I really don't think it's a necessity to just do it any random moment," said Nicole smith. 

Police said regardless if you get caught at a DUI checkpoint or get pulled over, the fines for getting caught start at around $400.
 

