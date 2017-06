Drivers in Marion County can expect a much smoother ride.

Crews finished repaving the Marion County part of West Ely Road on Tuesday. County leaders said the road was deteriorating and had several potholes and they want to make sure they keep the roads in good condition.

"Overtime all roads wear out, concrete, asphalt, gravel...they wear out and it was time for this one to be replaced," said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner. "If we didn't do something, it would eventually go in disrepair and cost a lot more to replace," he said.

The net project crews will be working on is blacktop roads across the county.