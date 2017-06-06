Lack of state funding preempting MoDOT to complete summer projects

Fewer MoDot crews may be out on the road because of funding problems.

There's no money to build new roads in Missouri this summer and projects are delayed or stopped altogether.

Crews were working on a bridge on the Ralls/Marion County border on Tuesday.

In two days, that project will be complete but others won't be begin because of lack of funding.

The summer is the best time to do construction. But, MoDOT officials said they have no money.

"I hate to hear that because there are roads and stuff that need stuff done now," Hannibal resident Martin Lehenbauer said.

Lehenbauer has lived on Highway MM for more than 30 years and said this is the worst time to stop working.

"Putting a hold on things when you can get it done at this time of year is going to be tough at times," Lehenbauer said.

MoDot regional assistant engineer Kevin James said the department has to take a new approach.

"We are putting a focus on maintaining the system before we expand or add to it," James said.

With no state funding, the department has to rely on federal funding.

But, it might not be able to match those dollars if the state doesn't come through, which will affect a lot of projects, according to James.

They have now created a five year plan to fight this issue.

"We are putting a lot of focus on major roads," James said. "Over the next several years you will see a lot of work on highway 61 and 36 but there will also be other contractors working on other roads."

James said MoDot believes this issue needs to be talked about more in order to get answers.

"We leave that up to our policy makers," James said. "We continue to do the best job we can with the resources we get, but knowing that there are needs out there, we need to communicate that."

Lehenbauer said he feels for everyone involved.

"That's frustrating to a lot of people, especially because people will think MoDOT will not be doing their job," Lehenbauer said. "Well, MoDOT is doing the best they can with everyone involve."

Officials said the one project that is scheduled to continue is the Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana, Missouri.

Officials are meeting this month to discuss construction bids.