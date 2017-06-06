Missouri superintendent suspended for praying at graduation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri superintendent suspended for praying at graduation

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) - An outgoing superintendent at a southwest Missouri school has been suspended with pay since shortly after he said a prayer at the high school's graduation.

The Willard School Board voted in May to suspend Superintendent Kent Medlin. The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2sQbrxf ) the move is largely symbolic because Medlin planned to retire and was scheduled to work only until June 30.

The board said in a statement that Medlin's prayer at the May graduation violated school policy.

A group of Willard seniors demanded an apology after Medlin credited his "savior," quoted the Bible and asked the crowd to join him in prayer during a commencement speech.

Medlin apologized the day after graduation, saying he didn't intend to offend anyone.

