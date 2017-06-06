Quincy High's John resigns, claims it's time to pass the torch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When Brigham John wrapped up the season at Monday night's team banquet the Quincy High School baseball coach informed his players he wouldn't be back next spring.



John told the Blue Devils the decision was made for both selfish and unselfish reasons.



Selfishly, he wanted to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters while unselfishly his family needs him.



But it certainly wasn't an easy decision.



"I knew after last year it was starting to weigh on me a little bit and I said I was going to go one more year and see where it's at. This year, about March (or) April, I could definitely see the wear and tear on me mentally and physically," John said Tuesday.



"By the end of the year I took two weeks off, didn't even come to the field, (and) didn't come to the high school. I just spent a lot of time with my wife and my family, and came to the conclusion that this is the time to pass the torch on to someone else."



He exits the Blue Devils with few regrets. The one notable missing item is a Western Big Six title.



In John's five seasons he guided Quincy to 75 wins and helped re-energize the program.



As he looks towards the future John admits a return to coaching is certainly a possibility.



"I just think there's some things out there that make a little bit more sense and maybe one of those doors will open soon," he said.



"If it doesn't I can be a patient human being and I have a wonderful family at home that's going to see me through it. I love the game (and) I'm passionate about the game. I love being around kids, just maybe something in a little bit of a smaller role."



John will remain in the school district in his role as Dean of the ABC Academy. QHS athletic director Scott Douglas says the search for a new head coach begins immediately.