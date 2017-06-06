Park officials agree road won't run through family's yard

Would you want a road running through your yard?

That was about to become reality for one Hannibal family. They were worried because the Hannibal Parks Department owns an easement for West Ely Park to allow for a potential road to be added on.

That easement goes right through the family's yard, which the family says was enough to scare away potential buyers of their home. But now, park officials have agreed the easement will only be used by pedestrians.

Park officials say the cost of putting a road in the park outweighed any benefits.