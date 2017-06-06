Tuesday's Area Scores - June 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - June 6

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy let a 3-0 lead slip away in a loss to visiting Terre Haute.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Terre Haute: 6
Quincy: 4
Brad Harrison: 2-3, RBI
Mitchell Sorenson: 5 IP, ER, 6 K's, 5 BB's (no decision)
Gems: (3-4)


**High School Softball**

Burlington: 2
Fort Madison: 14
(Game 1 - 4 Innings)

Burlington: 12
Fort Madison: 13
(Game 2 - 9 Innings) - Chayse Lowney: Walk-off HR

*Davis County Tournament*
Central Lee: 6
Davis County: 4
Shayna Niggemeyer: 3-3
McKenna Hall: WP

Central Lee: 3
Albia: 12
Kenzie Krehbiel: 2 RBI's

Central Lee: 3
Eddyville-Blakesburg: 16
Daly Brisby: RBI

