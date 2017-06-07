Fee approved to fix deteriorating storm sewers

Hannibal officials have expressed concern about a deteriorating storm sewer system and the potential for it to cave-in near homes, but now a program is in place to fix the problem.



Officials say the problem is systematic. Water is wearing out the ground, then sections of the sewer system collapse.

Officials estimated it'll cost between $30 million and $50 million to fix the problem, and will take around 20 years to complete.

Now, city council has approved letting the Hannibal Board of Public Works add a fee to help pay for these repairs. Officials know it's not an easy task.



"This community has to be pretty careful the way they spend money," General Manager of Hannibal Board of Public Works Bob Stevenson said. "We have to be very sensitive to that, so we have to find a balance between the expense and the danger."



The fee actually is already written into the city charter, but wasn't in use until now. Officials plan to study the best way to bill for it and make it fair for residents. Right now, there's no decision on how much the fee will be or when it'll be rolled out.