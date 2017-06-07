Hannibal City Council approves more funds for bridge project

Payments to replace the Warren Barrett Bridge in Hannibal are still below budget, but higher than originally thought.

Tuesday night, city council approved an additional payment of $87,000-- that brings the total up to just over $652,000. Officials say crews had to drill the beams for the bridge deeper into the ground plus extend the bridge pavement which drove up costs.

Also, contractors got a bonus for finishing the project early.

"We did budget almost $700,000 for this project, to complete a new bridge, and it came in that low," said Brian Chaplin, Superintendent of Department of Public Works. "So with these change orders, it still didn't hurt us. We still were under budget and it worked out perfect for us. We got a great bridge, it's open and everyone's happy again."

Officials say there was some heavy wear and tear on roads that drivers used as detours during the project but, those will be fixed in the coming year.