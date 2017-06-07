Quincy Police investigating attempted child abduction

Quincy police are continuing to investigate an attempted abduction late Tuesday night.

Sgt. Nathan Elbus with the Quincy Police Department said officers spoke to a 10-year-old girl and her mom after the girl claimed at least two men tried to grab and carry her near 14th and Elm St.

They told authorities the men fled into a car headed west on Elm Street when she used pepper spray on them.

So far, the little girl is the only witness the incident, but Quincy Police are asking those with information to come forward.