Quincy Police investigating attempted child abduction - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Police investigating attempted child abduction

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Intersection where the attempted abduction happened Intersection where the attempted abduction happened
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police are continuing to investigate an attempted abduction late Tuesday night.

Sgt. Nathan Elbus with the Quincy Police Department said officers spoke to a 10-year-old girl and her mom after the girl claimed at least two men tried to grab and carry her near 14th and Elm St.

They told authorities the men fled into a car headed west on Elm Street when she used pepper spray on them.

So far, the little girl is the only witness the incident, but Quincy Police are asking those with information to come forward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.