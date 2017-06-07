Lovelace retrial costs city, county over $35,000

The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a short chase, according to police.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
More witnesses were called to the stand on Thursday during the Curtis Lovelace murder trial.More >>
