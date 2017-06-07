The Language of Futbol - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The Language of Futbol

By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Zach Venvertloh and fellow Quincy High School alumnus, Matt Burrus, spent nearly two years living out of a backpack going from New Zealand to Australia and then Southeast Asia. They wrapped it all up a few months ago by spending a month in Vietnam. But with different languages being the main barrier, the pair broke it all down with their trusty soccer ("futbol" of course outside of The United States) ball.

Venvertloh discussed it all on WGEM SportsCenter.

NOTE: All photos courtesy of Venvertloh

