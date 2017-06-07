Half-naked girl found bleeding, man arrested

A Quincy man was arrested Monday after authorities in Shelbina, Missouri, said they found an injured, half-naked 16-year-old girl in his hotel room, court documents state.

The Shelbina Police Department reported Jacob Almeter, 27, of Quincy, was arrested Monday for endangering the welfare of a child. He was placed in jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Sgt. R. Seiner wrote he was notified of a single-vehicle accident on County Road 443 in Shelbina. While responding to the scene, Seiner said he received a call from Almeter saying he was at a Shelbina hotel and was notified by a friend that his vehicle was involved in an accident.

Seiner stated he met with Almeter at the hotel. He said Almeter had a strong odor of intoxicants. Seiner said Almeter claimed he spent the evening in Shelbyville the night before. According to Seiner, Almeter said a friend borrowed his vehicle.

Seiner said Almeter guided him to the crash site and while there, continued to say he wasn't involved in the crash. Seiner wrote that Almeter said the suspects fled to Macon, Missouri, and provided a description of their vehicle.

At about 10:50 a.m., Seiner said he was notified that a female was found in a hotel room and appeared to be in an accident. He said when he informed other law enforcement officers, Almeter said he was aware of the female.

Seiner said Almeter described her injury and said she was underage and consumed intoxicants. Seiner said Almeter told him he didn't say anything because she was underage and he didn't want to get in trouble.

According to Seiner, he and a deputy found a 16-year-old girl in room 115 at about 10:55 a.m. He said the girl had a severe head injury and was lying on the bed. He said the girl was "only wearing a bra and panties" with blood covering most of her head, face and chest.

Seiner said an ambulance was called and the girl was taken to an area trauma center with a life-threatening injury.

Seiner noted that the girl also had a strong odor of intoxicants. He said he saw several containers of alcohol in the room.

Further investigation found that Almeter checked into the hotel at 2 a.m. that morning and paid cash for room 115, according to Seiner's statement.

Seiner said he contacted the girl at Blessing Hospital that evening. He said the girl told him she met Almeter on social media and they had in-person contact in the past.

According to Seiner, the girl told him she and Almeter were in the room alone together at 3 a.m. when she became sleepy. He said she couldn't "describe anything further."

Online court records show a first court appearance has not been scheduled for Almeter as of Wednesday.