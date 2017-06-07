Police say no attempted child abduction occurred

There was not an attempted child abduction Tuesday night as reported, according to police.

Quincy Police reported Tuesday night that a 10-year-old girl claimed at least two men tried to abduct her. Police said the girl told them she sprayed them with pepper spray and they drove away.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Quincy Deputy Police Chief Doug VanderMaiden said the investigation determined the incident didn't happen.

"The Quincy Police Department is no longer looking for the alleged suspects or vehicle that was described in earlier reports regarding this case," VanderMaiden stated in the release.

Police later clarified the reported incident was made up by the child.

"You know sometimes when things happen, kids don't want to initially tell the truth and then as they're reassured or have a chance to talk to their parents, or other people, then more information comes out," Sgt. Adam Yates said. "Generally, you hope to get to a conclusion that's satisfactory."

Yates said no charges would be filed in connection with the false report.

