New 911 system running smoothly

A big upgrade for the 911 system in one Tri-State county. Now a month into the new system, how are things going?

Quicker response times and better communication to officers out in the field is the most noticeable difference with the new system in Schuyler County. Officials said that's leading to better service to those in need of help.

The new 911 system in Schuyler County went live in early May. Dispatcher Jeff Ervin said they are already seeing the benefits.

"We had a call at a domestic and it gives us information from the past so we kind of know what we are dealing with," Ervin said. "So when an officer is on a call, we can alert them to that stuff so they know what they are walking into a little bit before they get there even."

The new system allows dispatchers to know exactly where you are with the new mapping system, even if the phone call is dropped.

"It's just so much easier," Ervin added. "It's just better technology and it just helps out in all facets of the job."

New computers have been put in to each squad car. Deputy Jarred Hestel said that saves time when filing reports, which means more time on patrol protecting the county.

"No more transporting to and from the sheriff's office to implement our report writing system," Hestel said. "It can all be done on scene and in our vehicle. It will save a lot of time and make us more efficient."

Hestel said they will also help close cases faster since the information will be more immediate.

"Any on scene report we can write allows that information to be transmitted on to not only our office but other authorities as well," Hestel said.

Also, as part of the new system, McDonough County now takes Schuyler County calls because they're certified to handle medical emergencies over the phone. Ervin said that also reduces response times.

"It's working a little faster and we can get officers and ambulances or whatever, dispatched out quicker too," Ervin said. "So it's better service to the public."

The sheriff said come July, they will start working on installing an e-citation system in each squad car that will allow them to print tickets or reports on scene.





