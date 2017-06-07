Found torso investigation turns cold

Almost seven months after a human torso was found in the Illinois River, officials are still trying to figure out the person's identity.

Last November, a commercial fisherman found the body near browning, Illinois. Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said the torso is being held in Adams County, but could soon be buried.

Redshaw said they are keeping a sample of DNA in case someone comes forward with any information or more evidence is found in the case.

"We'll still have the DNA on file and if something comes up, we're still taking phone calls, we're still following leads," Redshaw said. "The state police is involved quite a bit in it because they can reach out a little further than we can here at the county. It's just a matter of hoping that someone will come forth and we can put closure to this."

Redshaw said there is no time line of when the torso would be buried, but believes it would come back to Schuyler county to be laid to rest.

