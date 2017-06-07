New business to open in West Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New business to open in West Quincy

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A tobacco retail store will open soon in West Quincy, Missouri, according to the property owner's son.

Construction is underway on what Jason Traeder calls a "high-end smoke shop". It's located on the TNT Kartways property, close to the track.

The business is JB Hawks, which has about 17 stores.

Traeder said the store is expected to open in the next 30 to 60 days. He said the building will be 2000 sq. ft.

Construction began in April.

