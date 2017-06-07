Crews closing section of State Street - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews closing section of State Street

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

City crews will close a section of State Street for repairs starting Thursday.

The City of Quincy reported that State Street, between 11th and 12th streets, will be closed to through traffic at 7 a.m. It will remain closed through 3 p.m. on Friday.

The road will be closed for repairs on a sewer main in the area. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.