Crews closing section of State Street

Hannibal officials have expressed concern about a deteriorating storm sewer system and the potential for it to cave-in near homes, but now a program is in place to fix the problem.
There's no money to build new roads in Missouri this summer and projects are delayed or stopped altogether.
An outgoing superintendent at a southwest Missouri school has been suspended with pay since shortly after he said a prayer at the high school's graduation.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning a section of Highway 104 was back open following repairs.
Now that school is out in Quincy, crews are preparing one school and part of another for demolition. School employees moved things like books and shelves over from the old Monroe site to the new Lincoln-Douglas Elementary.
DUI, DWI, or sobriety checkpoints are tactics used by officers to catch people driving under the influence, but that might change. "They are a useful tool for detecting and deterring impaired drivers," said Assistant Chief John Zerbonia with Hannibal Police Department. "Impaired drivers are a public safety issue. They are a hazard to themselves and a hazard to other drivers on the roadway," said Zerbonia.
The rebuilding process is underway at Antioch Baptist Church nearly six months after its last church burned down.
The summer lunch program in Macomb is under way, but organizers say fewer kids in need are getting food because of the Illinois budget impasse.
Summer vacation is underway for students at Quincy Public Schools and kids looking for a daily meal will be able to utilize the summer lunch program.
A group of police officers and students took a run Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
