Hannibal breaks ground on multi-million dollar road improvement project

A tobacco retail store will open soon in West Quincy, Missouri, according to the property owner's son.More >>
City crews will close a section of State Street for repairs starting Thursday.More >>
There was not an attempted child abduction Tuesday night as reported, according to police.More >>
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said he's calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies.More >>
Amazon is making a play for low-income shoppers. The online leader is offering a discount on its pay-by-month Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Payments to replace the Warren Barrett Bridge in Hannibal are still below budget, but higher than originally thought.More >>
Would you want a road running through your yard? A Hannibal family was worried because the Hannibal Parks Department owns an easement for West Ely Park to allow for a potential road to be added on.More >>
Hannibal officials have expressed concern about a deteriorating storm sewer system and the potential for it to cave-in near homes, but now a program is in place to fix the problem.
There's no money to build new roads in Missouri this summer and projects are delayed or stopped altogether.More >>
