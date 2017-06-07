Hannibal breaks ground on multi-million dollar road improvement project

Signs that the city puts on doors to notify residents of roadwork

Wednesday, crews started work to give Hannibal streets a major makeover. It's a project officials said will continue for months and residents are glad something is finally being done.

"When I would go up Rock St. before I was kind of zigzagging back and forth to dodge the potholes," said Hilly Jacklin, a Hannibal resident. "Now I can see it's just going to be a beautiful street. It's more than just patches, it's permanent fixes and it's just going to upgrade the the entire neighborhood," said Jacklin.

The city will be paving, milling, and overlaying on around 150 streets.

"This is long overdue. They got so far beyond repair that they had to be overlaid and reconstructed," said Brian Chaplin, Superintendent for Hannibal Department of Public Works.

Crews are planning to be out every week day for ten hours a day.

"I just want everyone to be patient and bare with us," said Chaplin. "We will make it a better street and a better town to live in," he said.

The city said they will keep residents updated as the project advances.

"We are putting fliers on every home, knocking on doors, putting them on vehicles so they can know we are going to be on their street," said Chaplin.

Although road closures and finding parking has been frustrating for residents, they agree that an inconvenience for now is worth it for years of smooth streets.

"It was kind of chaotic figuring out where we can park and everything like that, but it's cool. We got it figured out," said Paula DeToro, Hannibal resident.

The project is expected to take two years.