Hannibal breaks ground on multi-million dollar road improvement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal breaks ground on multi-million dollar road improvement project

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Crews paving the street Crews paving the street
All cars were removed for the street All cars were removed for the street
Signs that the city puts on doors to notify residents of roadwork Signs that the city puts on doors to notify residents of roadwork
Crews working on Rock St. Crews working on Rock St.
Crews will be out everyday Crews will be out everyday
Wednesday, crews started work to give Hannibal streets a major makeover. It's a project officials said will continue for months and residents are glad something is finally being done.  
"When I would go up Rock St. before I was kind of zigzagging back and forth to dodge the potholes," said Hilly Jacklin, a Hannibal resident.  "Now I can see it's just going to be a beautiful street. It's more than just patches, it's permanent fixes and it's just going to upgrade the the entire neighborhood," said Jacklin.

The city will be paving, milling, and overlaying on around 150 streets.

"This is long overdue. They got so far beyond repair that they had to be overlaid and reconstructed," said Brian Chaplin, Superintendent for Hannibal Department of Public Works.

Crews are planning to be out every week day for ten hours a day.

"I just want everyone to be patient and bare with us," said Chaplin. "We will make it a better street and a better town to live in," he said. 

The city said they will keep residents updated as the project advances.

"We are putting fliers on every home, knocking on doors, putting them on vehicles so they can know we are going to be on their street," said Chaplin. 

Although road closures and finding parking has been frustrating for residents, they agree that an inconvenience for now is worth it for years of smooth streets.

"It was kind of chaotic figuring out where we can park and everything like that, but it's cool. We got it figured out," said Paula DeToro, Hannibal resident.

The project is expected to take two years. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.